Federal Way man found shot to death; police seeking tips

Federal Way police are seeking information about a man who was found shot to death early Wednesday.
About 2:30 a.m., a security guard found a person unconscious at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of South Star Lake Road and called 911, police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock wrote in an email.
Responding officers found the 27-year-old Federal Way man dead from a gunshot wound, but discovered little other evidence, Schrock wrote.
Detectives believe the man was killed elsewhere and dumped there, Schrock wrote.
Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to leave a tip at safecityfw.com.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
