Suspected drunken driver killed after flipping truck in Pierce County

A suspected drunken driver died Wednesday night after flipping his truck in the Summit area, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Jay Boogerd, 24, was traveling south on Canyon Road East when he crashed about 8:30 p.m.
Witnesses said he was swerving, cut off several cars and hit a center median that caused his 1989 Ford F250 truck to flip.
Boogerd was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.
