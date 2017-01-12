The kidnappings started with an online ad

The kidnappings all began the same, with an online advertisement to sell a laptop.
Pierce County prosecutors say Charles Cabrera pulled it off four times in the last two months.
The 28-year-old would post the ad online and ask interested buyers to meet him at various Tacoma locations. Once they met, Cabrera would get inside the victim’s car to show off the laptop and allegedly pull a gun and demand their money and cell phone.
On two of the occasions, he forced the victim to drive around to ATM machines and withdraw money before stealing their vehicles, court records show.
Cabrera on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree kidnapping, four counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of attempted first-degree kidnapping and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.
He was ordered held in lieu of $1 million bail.
Cabrera was arrested Monday after an officer recognized the Lexus sedan he was driving because it had been reported stolen.
The officer tried to pull the car over but Cabrera sped away, hit an embankment and fence and fled on foot into a nearby backyard.
When he was taken into custody shortly afterward, Cabrera claimed he’d recently bought the car off Craigslist. Police said they found heroin and cocaine on him.
The first robbery and kidnapping happened Dec. 29. The victim handed over a wallet and cell phone before managing to escape his own van and run away.
The van was later found abandoned with the dashboard ripped out.
Cabrera allegedly did it again Dec. 30 when another person responded to his ad about a laptop. That victim was forced to withdraw money from several ATMs before Cabrera released him.
The next holdup took place Jan. 2.
Although Cabrera forced the victim to go to an ATM, the victim had no money in his bank account and was released unharmed.
The last was on Jan. 7 when Cabrera and an unidentified man forced their way into the man’s Lexus while pretending to sell him a laptop and held him at gunpoint before making him go to an ATM.
“They held him at gunpoint in the car and told him that they had a third person that was watching his home in case he failed to cooperate with them,” records show.
Cabrera and his accomplice did not injure any of the victims.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
