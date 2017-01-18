He offered 2 products: Meth and rock candy

Authorities had to test the drugs found in a Tacoma felon’s car to determine which were real and which were fake.
Turns out it was a little of both.
In the driver’s side door was a jar with 6.4 grams of methamphetamine. In Robert Turner’s pocket was a folding knife with traces of heroin on it. And in the center console was a large stash of rock candy Turner was allegedly selling as meth.
“He said the substance was not his, but admitted that he was selling the rock candy as methamphetamine trying to ‘make ends meet,’” according to court documents.
The 39-year-old felon is now charged with unlawful possession of an imitation controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
Tacoma police and state Department of Corrections’ officers encountered Turner on Nov. 3 while serving a warrant at his girlfriend’s house.
After noticing that Turner appeared nervous and provided a false name, officers arrested him for an outstanding warrant for possessing a firearm and searched his vehicle.
That’s when they found $306 and the drugs, according to charging papers.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
