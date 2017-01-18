Pierce County Craigslist killer loses appeal

A robber convicted in the murder of an Edgewood father lost his latest appeal Wednesday in what’s known as the 2010 “Craigslist Killing.”
A jury convicted 30-year-old Clabon Berniard for the death of 43-year-old Jim Sanders, and he was sentenced to the equivalent of life in prison in 2015.
Berniard was one of four people who got into Sanders’ home by pretending they wanted to buy a diamond ring he had listed for sale on Craigslist.
The group beat Sanders and his wife, terrorized the family and fatally shot Sanders when he fought with them in an attempt to protect his loved ones.
Pierce County prosecutors accused Berniard of holding a gun to the wife’s head and demanding to know where the family kept its safe.
In his recent appeal, Berniard argued that Superior Court Judge Thomas Larkin improperly allowed certain evidence into the trial, was wrong to give him an exceptionally high sentence and improperly instructed the jury about firearm sentencing enhancements.
In a 3-3 decision, Division II of the Washington State Court of Appeals disagreed and allowed the convictions to stand.
It’s not the first time Berniard has appealed his convictions in the case.
A jury found him guilty in 2011, but the appellate court overturned his convictions, citing judicial error. He was convicted again, in 2015, of first-degree murder and other charges.
Also serving long prison terms for Sanders’ death are Kiyoshi Higashi (the intruder who pulled the trigger), Joshua Reese and Amanda Knight.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
