74-year-old Seatac man shot in head as he slept

A 74-year-old Seatac man was shot in the head early Thursday after a bullet traveled through the wall of his house and struck him as he slept, according to the King County Sheriff’s Department.
Police responded about midnight to several 911 calls about hearing shots fired near South 128th Street and 26th Avenue South.
One caller reported that their home had been hit with several bullets. No one inside that house was injured.
As deputies inspected shell casings found in the yard, they received a call from another neighbor that a man had been shot in the head.
“Police believe a stray round from the shots next door went through the wall of his house and struck him as he slept,” spokeswoman Cindi West said in a statement.
He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries.
No one was arrested and detectives have not determined a motive for the shooting.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments