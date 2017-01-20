Teen dispute leads to shooting at Sumner skate park

A dispute between two teenagers led to a shooting at Sumner’s skate park Friday night, police said.
A bullet grazed a 17-year-old boy’s leg. No one was seriously injured.
The victim called 911 about 8:40 p.m. to report the shooting at the 9,000-square-foot park in the Daffodil Valley Sports Complex.
“He and another person were in a car at the skate park parking lot and another person drove by and shot at the car,” police spokeswoman Carmen Palmer said.
Police know who the shooter is and are working to track him down.
It’s unclear what the dispute was about.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
