Man shot outside UW event for Milo Yiannopoulos

A man was shot and wounded in the abdomen Friday night in the University of Washington’s Red Square, where Trump supporters and self-described anti-fascists have been clashing for hours. Officers are searching for the suspected gunman.
Medics took the victim to Harborview Medical Center with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, Seattle Fire said.
The University of Washington issued an alert on the possible shooting suspect, describing him as an Asian male, approximately 50 years old, 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, glasses, no facial hair, yellow cap and a black jacket.
Alex Franke, a University of Washington student and volunteer medic, was among the first to treat the victim.
“He was just lying there,” Franke said. “There was so much blood, it was hard to tell.”
According to the Seattle’s 911 call sheet, first responders were called to the area near Spokane Lane Northeast shortly before 8:30 p.m.
The university issued a warning alert about the incident, urging people to avoid the area.
Information from The Seattle Times and KIRO-TV was used.
