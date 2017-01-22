Lakewood man shot during robbery attempt, police say

A 33-year-old Lakewood man was shot in the leg Sunday morning during what may have been a robbery attempt near his home, according to police.
The officers who responded to the 11:19 a.m. shooting call in the 9800 block of 121st Street Southwest applied a tourniquet to the man’s wounded left leg, Lakewood police spokesman Chris Lawler said. The man was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord for his wound, which was not life-threatening.
Two 16-year-old boys followed the man as he walked home from a neighborhood market and demanded money and a gold necklace from him, Lawler said. The man was then shot, but Lawler did not have further details about it.
One of the 16-year-olds is a black male who had a red sweatshirt on, and the other is a white male wearing a black sweatshirt, Lawler said. Both were armed with handguns.
The two fled in a new black Chevrolet Impala or similar car, Lawler said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lakewood police at 253-830-5000.
