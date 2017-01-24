Jealousy prompted Tacoma drive-by shooting

A man shot in the arm during a drive-by in Tacoma told police it was due to jealousy over a woman.
The victim has a child with his ex-girlfriend, who is currently dating alleged gunman Matthew Walker.
On Jan. 19, the victim dropped his ex-girlfriend off near 72nd Street East and Portland Avenue East and spotted a van associated with Walker nearby.
“The victim observes the defendant is inside so the victim drives away at a high rate of speed, hoping police will stop him,” according to court records.
The van followed and as it pulled up next to the victim, Walker allegedly fired two shots.
The victim was struck in the arm and his passenger window was shattered.
Witnesses reported seeing two cars next to each other, hearing two pops and seeing a van speed away.
The victim pulled into a nearby parking lot and called 911.
Police arrested Walker two days later at a Tacoma hotel.
On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on $250,000 bail.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments