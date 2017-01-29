Off-duty Lakewood officer shoots crime suspect

A Lakewood police officer who was driving home early Sunday near Port Orchard shot and injured a crime suspect, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lakewood officer encountered the man about 3:50 a.m. at Brasch Road and Granada Place southeast of Port Orchard before shooting the man once in the arm, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Earl Smith said.
“I don’t know what drew the officer to the person, what drew his attention,” said Smith, who added that the Washington State Patrol is helping with the investigation.
The man’s gunshot wound was not life-threatening, Smith said, but it did result in him being taken to a Tacoma hospital.
The suspect was later released from the hospital and then booked into Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, Smith said. His bail was set at $100,000.
Lakewood police spokesman Chris Lawler was not authorized to give further information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The officer has been put on administrative leave in accordance with Lakewood police policy, Lawler said.
