2 charged in Lakewood drive-by shooting

Two men are now charged in a drive-by shooting in Lakewood that injured one of their friends.
Kelsey Phillips, 18, on Friday pleaded not guilty to drive-by shooting and four counts of first-degree assault for the Jan. 8 confrontation. He is being held on $300,000 bail.
Co-defendant Shamille Bullard, 21, pleaded not guilty to the same charges last week and was ordered held in lieu of $250,000.
Prosecutors said they may charge more people.
The problem started about 7:45 p.m. Jan. 8 at a fast food restaurant. Bullard, Phillips and another friend spotted a man the friend had “historical issues” with and challenged the man to a fight, according to charging papers.
The man ran but one of his friends fired a gun into the ground near Bullard and Phillips’ friend.
As the other group was pulling away in an SUV, Bullard allegedly handed his friend a handgun and the friend pointed it at the SUV. It’s unclear whether he shot at the vehicle, but someone inside the SUV fired a handgun and struck Bullard and Phillips’ friend in the leg.
Hours later, Bullard and Phillips’ friend texted a girl from the other group that “things were not over and that he would be shooting back at them,” records show.
Then a car drove by the group in the parking lot of an apartment complex and someone inside opened fire.
Police arrived and found an abandoned Chevy Tahoe riddled with bullets and 10 casings from two different guns.
One of the rounds went through the wall of a nearby house and struck a mattress where two people were lying.
Prosecutors contend Bullard and Phillips, and possibly their unidentified friend, shot at the other group.
Neither man has prior convictions in Pierce County.
Their friend has three felony convictions and 23 misdemeanor convictions, records show.
