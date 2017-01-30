2 charged in Lakewood drive-by shooting

1:55 'Monster' killer of Orting mother gets more than 26 years Pause

1:07 Lincoln International Business Districts celebration of the 2017 Lunar New Year

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

1:53 School resource officers patrol Tacoma high schools

2:38 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 77-66 loss at No. 7 Arizona

2:39 Jefferson wins 4A district bowling title; Wilson takes 3A title

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close