Robbery may have prompted Tacoma shooting

The man was walking home from a Tacoma bar when a car pulled up next to him and the driver opened fire.
The victim managed to make it inside his East 46th Street house and ask for help from his brother, who called 911.
Doctors determined the man had been shot four times, in the stomach, buttocks, arm and thigh. He is expected to survive.
On Monday, Pierce County prosecutors charged Nelious Horsley III with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault for the Dec. 19 shooting.
The victim initially told police he went to high school with Horsley but couldn’t imagine why Horsley would shoot at him.
Later, he confided in detectives that a friend tried to rob a shop Horsley owned that sells electronic cigarettes.
“The victim states he was not involved in the robbery but the defendant thought he was involved in it so things had been building up until this incident,” according to charging papers.
