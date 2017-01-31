Crime

January 31, 2017 1:25 PM

Sex offender accused of giving Bonney Lake teen chlamydia is sentenced

By Alexis Krell

A Sumner man accused of giving a Bonney Lake teenager chlamydia several times in less than a year has been sentenced to prison.

Jarrett Day, 21, pleaded guilty to third-degree rape as part of negotiations with Pierce County prosecutors. Superior Court Judge Michael Schwartz sentenced him Jan. 20 to two years, five months in prison.

According to charging papers:

Day was convicted of second-degree child rape in 2011, which means he has to register as a sex offender.

Last year, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department contacted Child Protective Services, which told police a 15-year-old Bonney Lake girl had gotten chlamydia three times between July 2015 and April 2016.

Day had been her only sexual partner, she said.

She told police Day was a homeless heroin addict and that she had felt sorry for him. They were just friends at first, she said, then became sexual partners.

