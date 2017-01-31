Sex offender accused of giving Bonney Lake teen chlamydia is sentenced

A Sumner man accused of giving a Bonney Lake teenager chlamydia several times in less than a year has been sentenced to prison.
Jarrett Day, 21, pleaded guilty to third-degree rape as part of negotiations with Pierce County prosecutors. Superior Court Judge Michael Schwartz sentenced him Jan. 20 to two years, five months in prison.
According to charging papers:
Day was convicted of second-degree child rape in 2011, which means he has to register as a sex offender.
Last year, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department contacted Child Protective Services, which told police a 15-year-old Bonney Lake girl had gotten chlamydia three times between July 2015 and April 2016.
Day had been her only sexual partner, she said.
She told police Day was a homeless heroin addict and that she had felt sorry for him. They were just friends at first, she said, then became sexual partners.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments