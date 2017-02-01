Dad charged with abandoning 2-year-old at Gig Harbor gas station

Several people at a Gig Harbor gas station noticed the 2-year-old girl playing alone in a truck.
She was without supervision for more than 40 minutes before police arrived and asked Child Protective Services to take custody of the sleeping child.
A bag in the front seat contained 20 shaved keys and four baggies of heroin.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage to determine what happened the night of Nov. 13.
The cameras showed the girl’s mother running across the gas station parking lot “as if she is trying to get away from someone,” according to court documents.
Joseph Blanchette, the girl’s father, can then be seen pulling into the gas station and walking away from the truck with the girl inside.
Surveillance footage shows the child climb into the front seat and play before eventually getting into the backseat and falling asleep.
“During the time she is in the vehicle, the key is in the ignition and she can be seen attempting to pull on the passenger seat door handle,” records show.
The girl’s mother told police she’d been trying to work out a relationship with Blanchette for the sake of their child. He allegedly began slamming her head into the window after learning she’d hugged a male friend so she jumped out of the truck at a red light and fled.
She did not believe her daughter would be endangered.
Pierce County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Blanchette, 45, with abandonment of a dependent person, reckless endangerment, possessing burglary tools and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 14.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
