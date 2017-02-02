Third man pleads not guilty in Lakewood drive-by shooting

A third man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a drive-by shooting in Lakewood.
Demetrius Crawford, 19, was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of first-degree assault, one count of drive-by shooting and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He was ordered jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Co-defendants Kelsey Phillips, 18, and Shamille Bullard, 21, have pleaded not guilty on similar counts. Phillips is held on $300,000 bail and Bullard is held on $250,000 bail.
Pierce County prosecutors allege the three men were involved at a shooting Jan. 8 at a Lakewood fast-food restaurant that ended with Crawford wounded in the leg.
As retaliation, the trio allegedly opened fire on an SUV at an apartment complex later that day.
Although nobody was hit, a bullet went into a nearby home and struck a mattress where two people were lying. The bullet-riddled SUV was found abandoned when police arrived.
Crawford has three felony convictions and 23 misdemeanor convictions, court records show.
