Dispute with ex-roommate believed behind fatal Pierce County shooting

Investigators believe the fatal shooting of a Pierce County man Saturday might have stemmed from a fight with a former roommate about personal belongings.
Jason Emery, 37, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested two 31-year-old men and a 24-year-old woman in connection with the death. They’re to be arraigned Monday afternoon (Feb. 6).
The News Tribune generally does not name suspects before they have been charged with a crime.
Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer gave this account of the shooting:
It happened about 5 a.m. Saturday at Emery’s house in the 4700 block of 64th Street East, not far from Canyon Road and Pioneer Way East in the unincorporated county.
Investigators think the three suspects showed up at the home in a stolen rental car. There was a confrontation with Emery, and one of the suspects shot him.
It appeared one of the suspects used to live at the 64th Street East home with Emery, Troyer said, and there was some sort of dispute about personal property.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
