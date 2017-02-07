Preschool employee accused of sexually abusing 5-year-old girl

An employee at a Gig Harbor childcare center has been accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl on campus.
Pierce County prosecutors are reviewing charges against the 26-year-old assistant teacher. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday.
The interim director at Little Steps Christian Learning Center declined to provide details and directed questions to state Child Protective Services.
“He was a person who worked there and had access to the kids,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Director Barb Richards has been placed on administrative leave due to the investigation, but it’s clear what role she played.
Little Steps held a parent meeting Monday and sent a letter home informing them about the arrest, assuring them all employees underwent the required background check and highlighting additional safety measures that will be implemented.
“We don’t know all the details of the charges, but we are taking extra steps to safeguard your children,” according to the letter.
That includes installing closed circuit cameras and putting more staff members in classrooms.
With the director on administrative leave, Little Steps brought in a former child care director and asked two school founders to held advise how to handle the situation.
Little Steps has 45 children on its campus and is a non-profit learning center, according to its website.
