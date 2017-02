0:43 Two arraigned in connection with Saturday slaying of Jason Emery Pause

3:11 How emergency calls are sent from 911 and received by responders

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary

1:37 Yemeni student talks about Trump's new restrictions

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

0:32 Mudslide blocks Pioneer Way East in Puyallup

4:48 Skiing Crystal on a sunny powder day

0:54 Hiking Green Mountain near Bremerton