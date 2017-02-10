Gunman sought in fatal shooting on Tacoma’s West End

Tacoma police are searching for a man who fatally shot another man in the neck during a confrontation in a West End parking lot.
Detectives declined to release details about the shooting, which took place about 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of North Pearl Street.
The victim, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has not been identified.
Police said the shooter appeared to be in his mid-20s.
It’s unclear what started the confrontation or whether the two men knew each other.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
