1 stationed at JBLM severely hurt, 1 arrested after Parkland shooting, deputies say

One man stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was seriously wounded and another was arrested after an accidental shooting Saturday at a Parkland apartment, according to Pierce County sheriff’s deputies.
The men had been playing with pistols when the shooting happened in the 1000 block of 155th Street Court East about 3:10 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Sunday.
The 23-year-old victim was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma with a gunshot wound, Troyer said.
Troyer said the man was in critical condition. A call to hospital spokespeople was not immediately returned.
The 22-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail late Saturday on suspicion of first-degree assault.
A JBLM spokesman is working to confirm whether the two are stationed at the base.
The men, along with other people with firearms training, were dry-firing pistols in the apartment and training laser sights on one another, Troyer said.
The 22-year-old put his pistol’s laser sight on a couple of people in the apartment before training it on the 23-year-old.
The 22-year-old pulled the trigger, not knowing there was a round in the chamber, and shot the 23-year-old.
“He’s had hours of training with a firearm,” Troyer said. “He should know better.”
The 22-year-old performed CPR on the shooting victim until paramedics arrived, Troyer said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
