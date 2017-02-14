Couple sentenced for stealing jewelry from Gig Harbor seniors

A couple accused of stealing more than $33,000 in jewelry from a Gig Harbor retirement community have been sentenced to prison.
Russell Grover, 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to residential burglary and five counts of first-degree trafficking stolen property.
Court Commissioner Meagan Foley gave him a year and three weeks in prison as part of a special drug offender sentencing alternative that includes treatment for addiction.
His longtime girlfriend, 34-year-old Adrienne Van Arsdale, was sentenced in November to four months after she pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking stolen property.
Grover was a handyman for The Lakes retirement community, where investigators said the couple stole jewelry and electronics for about a year.
One of Grover’s former neighbors for whom he had worked wrote the court that Grover is a caring person who has struggled with drug addiction.
“There is the sober Russell, that would never even think of taking something from people that trust him,” Kari Louman wrote. “Then there is the heroin addict Russell, that feels like there is never enough money.”
