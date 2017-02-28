Spanaway woman arrested in father’s stabbing

A Spanaway woman was arrested Monday night after allegedly stabbing her father.
A neighbor heard a disturbance in the 17900 block of 25th Avenue East about 7:30 p.m. and went to investigate. He called 911 after seeing the victim pinning his daughter to the ground.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies took the 30-year-old woman into custody. Her 55-year-old father was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
The father was stabbed three times in the back with a large kitchen knife, sheriff’s spokesman Gary Sanders said.
It was not immediately known what started the confrontation.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments