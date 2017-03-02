Crime

Man fatally shot in Parkland

A man was fatally shot in Parkland early Thursday and the alleged gunman was arrested shortly afterward, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Several people called 911 just after 2 a.m. to report hearing gunshots.

Deputies responded to the 12800 block of Pacific Avenue South and found a 46-year-old man lying on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The victim has not been identified.

A witness reported seeing a man run east about the time of the shooting so detectives brought out a search dog, who found the alleged 23-year-old shooter nearby.

He was taken into custody.

“We don’t know if there’s a connection or if it was random,” sheriff’s spokesman Gary Sanders said.

The investigation has closed a single northbound lane of state Route 7 near 126th Street South.

