Teens received long sentences for robbing trick-or-treaters. State high court says judge should think again.

Two Tacoma residents who were teenagers when they received decades in prison for robbing kids of Halloween candy deserve new sentencing hearings, the Washington Supreme Court has ruled.
In a decision released Thursday, a majority of the state’s high court said the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution gives Superior Court judges wide discretion when sentencing juvenile offenders who have been convicted as adults of criminal misconduct.
That includes giving judges the authority to ignore otherwise legally required sentencing enhancements, including flat-time requirements for using guns during criminal acts.
“To the extent our state statutes have been interpreted to bar such discretion with regard to juveniles, they are overruled,” Justice Sheryl Gordon-McCloud wrote for the majority. “Trial courts must consider mitigating qualities of youth at sentencing and must have discretion to impose any sentence below the otherwise applicable ... range and/or sentencing enhancements.”
The case began Oct. 31, 2012, when Zyion Houston-Sconiers and Treson Lee Roberts used a gun to rob a number of Tacoma children of their Halloween candy, cellphones and other items.
Houston-Sconiers was 17 at the time and Roberts 16, but their cases automatically were sent to adult court under Washington law after prosecutors charged them with multiple counts of first-degree robbery and other felonies.
They were convicted, and Houston-Sconiers was sentenced to 31 years in prison and Roberts to 26 years, terms based solely on the firearm sentencing enhancements attached to their convictions. They received zero time for the underlying crime. At sentencing, Superior Court Judge John Hickman said he wished he could have done more to reduce their sentences but felt his hands were tied by state law.
The case generated statewide debate about juvenile justice and whether their sentences were in fact just.
On Thursday, citing evolving juvenile justice law nationwide, the state Supreme Court said judges have the discretion to depart from sentencing guidelines and mandates if the offenders are juveniles when they committed their crimes. The defendants would at least be deserving of a hearing to determine if mitigating factors, including their age, authorized a judge to depart from mandated sentencing structures, the high court ruled.
The Supreme Court upheld the convictions of Houston-Sconiers, now 21, and Roberts, now 20, but sent the case back to Hickman for a new sentencing hearing. That hearing has yet to be scheduled.
Six other justices signed McCloud’s opinion, with the other two signing a concurrence that agreed with the result but with different reasoning.
