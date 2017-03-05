Teenager dead after Lakewood drive-by shooting

A teenager is dead and three suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting Friday night in Lakewood.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of 83rd Avenue SW. Lakewood Police Department spokesman Lt. Chris Lawler said, in an email, the victim was outside with a group when a vehicle drove by and fired into the crowd. The 15-year-old boy was hit in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The teen died Sunday afternoon, Lawler said.
Witnesses described the car to law enforcement, and it was found in Spanaway on Saturday night, Lawler said. A warrant was served using SWAT to search the residence, but the suspects were not there. The car was seized.
Three suspects were in custody by late Sunday, and no more were being sought. Lawler added the victim and the suspects knew each other.
