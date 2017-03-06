Teen killed in Lakewood drive-by shooting identified

A 15-year-old boy who died after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in Lakewood has been identified as Chase McKee.
Chase, from University Place, died Sunday after being hospitalized for two days.
Police said they arrested a 22-year-old man, 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl on suspicion of first-degree murder. Prosecutors are expected to file charges Monday.
The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 8300 block of 83rd Avenue Southwest.
Chase was outside with a group of friends when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired into the crowd. A bullet struck Chase in the head. No one else was injured.
The suspects knew Chase and the shooting was not random, Lt. Christ Lawler said.
A motive has not been released.
Witnesses described the vehicle to detectives, who found the car at a Spanaway home Saturday. A SWAT team searched the home but nobody was there.
The three were found and arrested Sunday night.
The man arrested in the shooting has prior convictions for attempted forgery and second-degree organized retail theft, court records show.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
