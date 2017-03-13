Missing Corvette involved in hit-and-run found; driver on loose

Lakewood police on Monday seized a sportscar reported as stolen that had hit a motorcyclist and left them on the side of a freeway with two broken legs, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The lemon yellow Chevrolet Corvette was traveling southbound on Interstate 405 just west of state Route 167 in Tukwila about 7 p.m. Sunday when it struck a motorcyclist while changing lanes, then fled the scene, State Patrol spokesman Rick Johnson wrote in a news release.
The rider was thrown from the motorcycle, breaking both legs.
The Corvette had significant damage to its right front wheel well and passenger side mirror from the crash, Johnson wrote.
The driver of the Corvette is being sought on felony hit and run charges, Johnson wrote.
The identity of the driver is still unknown, Johnson said, though the State Patrol will be searching the car for DNA samples and fingerprints.
Anyone with information about the driver of the Corvette is asked to contact Detective Brody Ford at 425-401-7742 or brody.ford@wsp.wa.gov.
