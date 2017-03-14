Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

A Pierce County sheriff’s undercover deputy shot and killed a man outside a Fife motel Tuesday.
A Special Investigations unit arrived about noon at a motel in the 5200 block of 20th Street East to check a room where a felon wanted for several burglaries was possibly staying.
“When they got here, the suspect was in the vehicle and that’s when the confrontation started,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. “We know there was a collision between our vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle. We know shots were fired.”
Deputies in an unmarked patrol car blocked in the felon so he couldn’t drive away, but the man refused to cooperate.
A woman inside his car was taken into custody because she had a warrant for her arrest.
The felon then drove over a curb and backed into a patrol car. Deputies pepper sprayed him and the felon pulled his vehicle forward.
“He did it a second time and physically hit one of our deputies, knocking him down,” Troyer said. “Before he backed over our deputy again, the other deputy fired.”
Emergency responders performed CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
The deputy struck by the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Troyer said the vehicle driven by the suspect was wanted by several law enforcement agencies in multiple counties for burglary and other crimes. The vehicle is registered in Snohomish County and did not appear to belong to the felon or the woman he was with.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is released.
