Crime

March 21, 2017 11:17 AM

Victim of Parkland hit-and-run dies 44 days later

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

A Tacoma man injured in a February hit-and-run in Parkland has died from his injuries.

Earl Switzer Jr., 45, sustained serious injuries early Feb. 2 after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. He died Saturday at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking for the driver and are offering a $1,000 reward through Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County.

The Feb. 2 incident happened after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a bar and restaurant in the 10700 block of Park Avenue South.

A patron, later identified as Switzer, had allegedly broken a fence and was trying to fight with customers. He left the bar before deputies arrived.

While deputies were questioning witnesses at the bar, a passerby found Switzer two blocks down the road. He had a serious head wound.

Deputies found tire tracks on the roadway and a black metal passenger-side mirror believed to be from an older-model truck.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner said Tuesday that Switzer died of a closed head injury.

Those with information can call 800-222-TIPS.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos