Victim of Parkland hit-and-run dies 44 days later

A Tacoma man injured in a February hit-and-run in Parkland has died from his injuries.
Earl Switzer Jr., 45, sustained serious injuries early Feb. 2 after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. He died Saturday at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking for the driver and are offering a $1,000 reward through Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County.
The Feb. 2 incident happened after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a bar and restaurant in the 10700 block of Park Avenue South.
A patron, later identified as Switzer, had allegedly broken a fence and was trying to fight with customers. He left the bar before deputies arrived.
While deputies were questioning witnesses at the bar, a passerby found Switzer two blocks down the road. He had a serious head wound.
Deputies found tire tracks on the roadway and a black metal passenger-side mirror believed to be from an older-model truck.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner said Tuesday that Switzer died of a closed head injury.
Those with information can call 800-222-TIPS.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
