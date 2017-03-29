‘Dreamer’ who arrived at age 7 expected to be released on bond

A man protected from deportation under President Obama’s administration who was detained last month by immigration officials will be released, his attorneys said.
Immigration Judge John Odell said Tuesday that 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina could be released on a $15,000 bond, Ramirez’s attorneys said in a Tuesday statement. They expected his release from the federal immigration detention center on the Tacoma Tideflats to be as soon as Wednesday.
Ramirez was brought to the United States from Mexico at age 7, and since 2014, has been lawfully present in the U.S. under Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, his lawyers have said.
So-called “Dreamers” can live and work in the U.S. temporarily, though the program doesn’t grant citizenship or permanent residency. Ramirez is thought to be the first Dreamer detained under President Donald Trump’s ramped-up deportation efforts.
Ramirez has been detained since Feb. 10 at the Northwest Detention Center, after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took him into custody at his father’s Seattle-area home.
ICE officials said Ramirez admitted to being affiliated with a gang, which his attorneys have denied. A condition of receiving DACA status is that applicants must not pose a threat to national security or public safety.
After his detention, Ramirez filed a lawsuit in federal court arguing for his release. His attorneys asked that Ramirez be released conditionally pending a resolution to the suit. When that request was denied by the federal court, his attorneys sought the bond hearing in front of the immigration judge.
“Daniel has been in detention for almost two months,” said Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, and a member of Mr. Ramirez’s legal team, in the Tuesday statement. “We are relieved that he will be released and look forward to arguing the merits of this case in federal court.”
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
