2 hurt, 1 taken to Harborview after shooting near Emerald Queen Casino, police say

Two men were injured early Sunday after a shooting in the parking lot of the Emerald Queen Casino in Fife, according to the Puyallup Tribal Police Department.
The shooting happened about 3:40 a.m. at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians casino’s parking lot, 5700 Pacific Highway E., tribal spokesman John Weymer said Sunday afternoon.
The two men, who knew one another, saw one another while driving on Interstate 5 and then went to the parking lot, Weymer said. They then fired on one another.
Both were hit, Weymer said, and one was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition and the other was taken to a Tacoma hospital with less serious injuries.
Neither man is a member of the Puyallup Tribe, he said, and neither man entered the casino.
“This was just completely random,” Weymer said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments