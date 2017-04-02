2 hurt, 1 taken to Harborview after shooting near Emerald Queen Casino, police say

2:03 Man accused of decapitating 2 women, torching Tacoma house to cover up crime Pause

1:18 Deceased Megadeth drummer's gift stolen from son

2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer

2:22 Mayor Marilyn Strickland speaks of fallen Tacoma officer

2:12 Going to court as a positive experience

2:00 Digital Media Class at Stewart Middle School

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

2:01 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"