Man charged with raping Tacoma teen arrested

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies on Monday morning arrested a man charged in Pierce County Superior Court with raping a 14-year-old girl in 2015.
Deputies booked Martine Smith, 23, into Pierce County Jail on charges of second-degree child rape and third-degree child rape about 9 a.m., jail records show. Smith is a transient last known to be living in Seattle.
Prosecutors charged Smith in absentia last week for the Feb. 7, 2015, incident along Portland Avenue in Tacoma.
According to charging documents:
The girl was walking down Portland Avenue when Smith called out to her and suggested she be a prostitute, telling her he would take care of her.
He began to follow her and tried to talk her into going home with him, bragging of recently being released from prison for armed robbery before threatening the girl.
He eventually took her into a shed and sexually assaulted her. The girl went home and told her foster mother of the attack, which was reported the same day.
Tacoma police identified Smith through DNA.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments