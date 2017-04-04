Cops disconnect Tacoma cellphone store robber’s crime spree

A Tacoma man with an alleged penchant for holding up mobile phone stores is facing six counts of robbery.
Charges filed in Pierce County Superior Court say Jason Tovio Tau, 33, allegedly robbed six cellphone stores between Feb. 18 and March 27.
Details from a March 25 robbery in the 8400 block of South Hosmer Street in Tacoma in which he is charged say the suspect walked in wearing a black mask, white flip-flops and other clothing.
Using a gun, the suspect demanded both the clerk and a customer lie on the floor. He took $1,234 from the business.
Other cellphone store robberies in which Tau is charged include:
- 13500 block of Meridian East, Puyallup, Feb. 18.
- 5000 block of South 56th Street, Tacoma, Feb. 21.
- 13500 block Meridian East, Puyallup, Feb. 28.
- 5600 E. Portland Ave., Tacoma, March 23.
- 22200 Mountain Highway East, Spanaway, March 27.
The March 27 incident was the last in the series. Tacoma Police detectives traced a vehicle used in the robberies to Tau.
Initially, Tau denied being involved and then acknowledged committing the robberies, according to charging papers.
Tau told detectives that the gun he used was an “old, broken BB gun.” He said he only used it to scare clerks into complying with his demands and that he never pointed it directly at them.
Bail was set at $200,000.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
