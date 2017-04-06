Teen stabs woman during attempted carjacking at Pierce College, police say

A 16-year-old boy stabbed a fellow Pierce College student during an attempted carjacking at the Puyallup campus Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The boy will be booked into Remann Hall in Tacoma on suspicion of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, spokesman Scott Engle wrote in a news release.
According to Engle:
A 28-year-old woman was leaving a school parking lot about 4 p.m. when the boy ran toward her and stopped her vehicle. He pulled out a knife and demanded her vehicle, but she tried to defend herself before he stabbed her.
The woman exited her car, and the boy unsuccessfully tried to take it.
Officers set up containment and called in the King County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and a Lakewood K-9 officer. The helicopter was able to locate the boy hiding in a wooded area northwest of the campus, where the K-9 officer found him and took him into custody.
Central Pierce Fire & Rescue medics treated the woman’s hand injury at the scene. The boy was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.
The police investigation is ongoing.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627
