Seafair pirate accused of stealing kiss during Daffodil Parade, and she’s pressing charges

A marauding pirate has found himself in hot water after forcefully kissing a bus driver Saturday in Puyallup during the Daffodil Parade, according to police.
The man likely will face a fourth-degree assault charge after the incident, police Capt. Ryan Portmann said Monday.
The woman kissed was a bus driver for one of the schools with students participating in the four-part parade, which left police little time to interview her before she had to take her students to Sumner.
The pirate had kissed two other bus drivers on the cheek, Portmann said.
“One of the pirates took the cheek kiss and advanced that to the lips, and she didn’t like that,” Portmann said of the third driver. “I guess it was pretty forceful.”
The pirate, associated with the Seafair float, then gave the woman his business card, police said. The Seafair float is known in part for the loud cannon it fires during the parade each year.
The pirates’ website said Monday the man no longer is a Seafair pirate.
“It has been brought to our attention the inappropriate conduct of one our members at a community parade over the weekend,” the statement reads. “The Seattle Seafair Pirates condemn any behavior that places the safety of others in jeopardy and/or violates personal spaces and boundaries.”
Seafair Pirate President Danny Sullivan did not immediately return a call Monday seeking comment.
Police have not been able to verify the identity of the pirate yet.
The investigation is ongoing.
“This is a significant increase in pirate-related crime,” Portmann said. “To my knowledge, we’ve never had any problems with pirates, and I’ve been here 15 years.”
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
