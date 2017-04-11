Teen fatally shot in Federal Way, police investigating

Federal Way police are investigating the homicide of a 19-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.
South King Fire & Rescue got a call of a shooting, possibly a drive-by, at 4:26 p.m., a fire official said. The scene was at Pacific Highway South and South Dash Point Road, a busy intersection.
Crews found the victim on the sidewalk but were unable to save his life.
Police said Pacific Highway has been reduced to one line in the southbound direction while they investigate.
FWPD invest homicide at PHS/S Dash PT Rd - Road reduced to one lane S/B on PHS 19 yr male victim— Federal Way Police (@FedWayPD) April 12, 2017
.#BREAKING @FedWayPD investigating homicide at PHS/S Dash PT Rd - Road reduced to one lane S/B on PHS 19 yr male victim pic.twitter.com/pTbycAPkU5— KIRO 7 Jussero (@JJusseroKIRO7) April 12, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments