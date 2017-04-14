Crime

April 14, 2017 9:24 AM

Carjacking suspect shot, killed by police in Spanaway

KIRO-TV

Police in Spanaway shot and killed a man who is suspected of stealing his neighbor’s car, crashing it into a home, and starting a fire.

Deputies responded on Friday morning about 4:50 a.m. to the report of an armed man, who had taken a neighbor’s car, according to a Pierce County spokesman.

The man crashed the car into a home on 23rd Avenue Court, and it caught fire. As the suspect got out of the vehicle, police fired shots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

