Wrong-way driver on I-5 hits oncoming vehicle, injures driver, troopers say

A wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 was detained on suspicion of vehicular assault after hitting another vehicle early Sunday just south of Lakewood, according to the Washington State Patrol.
About 4:39 a.m., troopers received a call of a car headed south in the northbound lanes of I-5 at the Berkeley Avenue exit, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.
Two miles later, the driver hit a vehicle coming the proper way near the exit for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord main gate, Bova said. That driver was left with multiple fractured bones in their left foot.
The wrong-way driver fled the scene, Bova said, but troopers and Pierce County sheriff’s deputies took him into custody and transported him to an area hospital to conduct a blood draw to test for intoxicants.
Two northbound lanes of I-5 were closed for about three hours because of the crash.
“We’re pretty lucky for this one,” Bova said. “A broken foot is pretty lucky for a wrong-way (crash).”
