Man arrested after Federal Way crash sends woman to hospital, troopers say

A man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault early Sunday after a crash on state Route 18 just east of Interstate 5 in Federal Way, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 27-year-old Federal Way man was driving westbound on SR 18 and approaching I-5 when he drifted out of his lane and struck another vehicle, causing both vehicles to roll, a State Patrol news release said.
The rolling vehicles then struck another vehicle before coming to a stop.
The Federal Way man, whose car ended up upside-down, was uninjured and booked into King County Jail, the release stated.
The 57-year-old Puyallup woman driving the second vehicle, which ended up on its side, was taken to Valley Medical Center in Auburn with unspecified injuries.
The 36-year-old Tacoma man driving the third vehicle was uninjured and able to drive from the crash scene.
Westbound SR 18 was blocked for four hours and 30 minutes as the State Patrol investigated the crash.
