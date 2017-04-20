Teens steal Cadillac, OnStar disables it — according to charging papers

Three teenagers were in court Thursday for allegedly carjacking a man’s Cadillac in Lakewood, which OnStar then disabled.
Pierce County prosecutors said the boys beat up the man and stole the car April 14. Police found them later at a DuPont gas station and they were taken into custody.
At their arraignment, the three — one is 17 and the others 16 — pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery. They were charged as adults because of their age and the seriousness of the crime.
Charging papers give this account:
The teens had a confrontation with the man at a traffic light, and he sped to his ex-wife’s home. The teens followed in a gold Honda, pulled the man out of the 2012 Cadillac, started punching him and then drove off with both cars.
Police said the victim was in significant pain, and was taken to a hospital.
Investigators found the Cadillac in DuPont after the car’s OnStar navigation system disabled it.
The boy in the driver’s seat tried to walk away from investigators but officers arrested him and the teen in the passenger seat at the gas station at Barksdale Avenue and Wilmington Drive.
They later arrested the third teen, who was in the Honda.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
