No prince charming, exes say, now Pierce County man charged for threatening 911 dispatchers

Michael Andrew Hart has problems with women.
Most recently, according to court records, with the ones who answered his 911 calls.
The 43-year-old allegedly made 50 threatening and profane calls to Pierce County emergency dispatchers in just a few days, because he was upset that police had visited his home.
Prosecutors charged him Thursday with two counts of felony harassment, and he pleaded not guilty at arraignment.
Hart didn’t have to travel far to get to court — he’s been in jail next door since December for similar behavior.
At least seven women Hart has dated have asked for restraining orders against him since 2000, and some accused him of distributing sexual photos and videos of them to loved ones and employers.
Then state lawmakers made the so-called “revenge porn” illegal a couple years ago, and prosecutors charged Hart with that, stalking and other crimes in December after he allegedly sent intimate photos of an ex-girlfriend to her Facebook contacts.
After sheriff’s deputies showed up at his house that month, Hart started making the lewd 911 calls, from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, prosecutors allege.
The cops had a few reasons to be there. Investigators wanted to talk to Hart about a rape, harassment, witness intimidation and to serve him with one of his many restraining orders.
But he didn’t want them there.
“Send the police to my house again, and they’re going to be on the six o’clock news (expletive),” he said on one of his 911 calls after the investigators visited, according to charging papers.
“I will (expletive) make it my life’s business to find you,” he allegedly told one of the dispatchers.
“You wait ‘till you get off work (expletive), ‘cause I’m gonna follow you to your (expletive) house and I’m gonna (expletive) you up (expletive),” he reportedly said.
And so on.
That’s the attitude that made him a terrible boyfriend, his exes told the court in their various requests for restraining orders. To control them, they said, he threatened their safety and that of their families; some alleged he beat them.
Court Commissioner Megan Foley set his most recent bail at $200,000.
Investigators believe he could be a flight risk, according to charging papers, because his Google search history included phrases such as: “british citizen going back to uk with american warrant.”
Hart’s felony convictions in Pierce County include a 2014 police chase when police were investigating allegations he beat his then-girlfriend, and a 2008 harassment case in which he sent a woman he was dating 166 text and 40 voice messages in five days.
He is awaiting trial in the revenge porn case. His attorney in that matter was not reachable Friday.
