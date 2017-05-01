Crime

May 01, 2017 8:20 AM

Western State patient threw exit sign at security officer, documents say

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

An angry Western State Hospital patient threw a sign at a security officer and broke his jaw, records show.

Pierce County prosecutors have charged the 29-year-old with second-degree assault for the March 10 incident at the Lakewood facility.

He is set to undergo a competency hearing May 22.

Several security officers were summoned to the man’s room after he became “agitated” and ripped down a large exit sign, according to charging papers.

When the victim turned his head to speak with fellow security officers, the patient allegedly hurled the sign at him and struck him in the face.

The victim suffered a fractured jaw and lost several teeth. He was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and had his jaw wired shut.

The patient has at least 10 prior felony convictions, records show.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

