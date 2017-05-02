1 dead after Lakewood drive-by shooting, police say

One person was dead, one person was on the loose, and two people were detained Tuesday after a drive-by shooting in Lakewood, according to police.
Officers were dispatched about 2:10 p.m. to the shooting outside a bar in the 8900 block of South Tacoma Way, police spokesman Chris Lawler said.
They were told an older green van and a white coupe were involved in the shooting, in which about 20 shots were fired, Lawler said.
The van was driven down Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest. It was found crashed into a telephone pole at 87th Street Southwest and Durango Street Southwest, Lawler said.
The driver was gone and a dead man was in the passenger seat, he said. Witnesses told police the driver ran away.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies found the white car at Ainsworth Avenue South and Tule Lake Road South in Parkland, near Washington High School, Lawler said. One of the car’s windows had been shot out.
A third vehicle was hit by a stray bullet during the shooting, but its occupants were unharmed, Lawler said.
Police were investigating the shooting as a homicide, he said.
