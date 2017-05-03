Victim in Lakewood shootout fired first round

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:31 Car-to-car shooting in Lakewood Pause 2:03 Man accused of decapitating 2 women, torching Tacoma house to cover up crime 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 0:14 Shooting suspects detained at car wash on 100th SW 8:07 Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps? 0:47 What does the Puget Sound Regional Council do? 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 1:01 Trailer for documentary on Stewart Middle School 1:19 "We want this more than anybody," Federal Way's Tyler Muller says 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Lt. Chris Lawler of Lakewood Police Department describes Tuesday what is known about a car-to-car shooting near Steilacoom Boulevard and South Tacoma Way. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com