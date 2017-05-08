Man pepper sprayed, fatally shot in dispute, deputies say

A Frederickson man was pepper sprayed, shot and killed Saturday night after a disagreement at his home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The fatal shooting happened about 5 p.m. in the 15800 block of 82nd Avenue East in Frederickson, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Pierce County medical examiners identified the man as J Burton, 50.
According to Troyer:
Burton and a friend were working on a vehicle when a former resident of his trailer and an acquaintance showed up and demanded the vehicle be returned to them.
Burton and the former resident argued inside the trailer, where the acquaintance used bear pepper spray on Burton from about 10 feet away.
The acquaintance then shot Burton twice with a handgun and fled with the former resident.
Deputies arrived to find Burton laying in the doorway of his trailer, which reeked of the bear spray.
They pulled Burton from the house and attempted CPR, but he died at the scene.
Witnesses identified the suspect and described his vehicle to deputies. The suspect was arrested Sunday morning at the Roy Y after a short pursuit.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
