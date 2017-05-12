Officer’s death was sudden and savage. Then a 10-hour siege

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma Pause 0:20 Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment 0:46 Two shot at S. 288th and Pacific Highway in Federal Way 1:30 Piano-playing pooch tickles the ivories for 107-year-old owner 0:53 Hiking scenic Jocelyn Hill near Victoria 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 2:25 Monstrous winter weather multiplies Tacoma pot hole problems 0:14 Semitrailer accident snarls I-5 traffic 1:03 Semitrailer accident snarls I-5 traffic 1:58 Decatur soccer uses sauna bonding, team chemistry to clinch 4A state berth Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez, a 17-year veteran of the department, had a service history that included deep experience in handling domestic violence calls. Lui Kit Wong lwong@thenewstribune.com