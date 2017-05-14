Crime

May 14, 2017 3:21 PM

Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Chantae Gilman

gilman
Chantae Gilman
Tacoma Police Department Courtesy

Age: 30.

Description: 5 feet 7 and 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 7800 block of Yakima Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2015 of attempted third-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a man.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if she participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Robert E. Dixon

Dixon
Robert E. Dixon
Tacoma Police Department Courtesy

Age: 54.

Description: 5 feet 11 and 220 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 1000 block of East 70th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Donald I. Johnson

johnson
Donald I. Johnson
Pierce County Sheriff's Department Courtesy

Age: 34.

Description: Unknown height and weight, black hair with brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2012 of voyeurism and first-degree criminal trespassing in Pierce County for watching a 12-year-old girl shower through a window. He also committed sexual harassment and indecent exposure while incarcerated.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 0:24

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge
Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 1:13

Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma
Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment 0:20

Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos