Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Chantae Gilman
Age: 30.
Description: 5 feet 7 and 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 7800 block of Yakima Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2015 of attempted third-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a man.
Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if she participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Robert E. Dixon
Age: 54.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 220 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 1000 block of East 70th Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Donald I. Johnson
Age: 34.
Description: Unknown height and weight, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2012 of voyeurism and first-degree criminal trespassing in Pierce County for watching a 12-year-old girl shower through a window. He also committed sexual harassment and indecent exposure while incarcerated.
Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
