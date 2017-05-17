3 injured in rollover crash in Sumner when suspected drunken driver fled troopers

Three people were seriously injured early Wednesday when a suspected drunken driver rolled his car on state Route 167 in Sumner while trying to escape a trooper.
The 21-year-old driver was speeding west on state Route 410 when a trooper conducting speed enforcement clocked him at 75 mph, trooper Brooke Bova said.
The trooper tried to pull the man over but he fled, trying to get onto northbound state Route 167. He lost control on the off-ramp while going 100 mph and rolled his vehicle several times, according to the State Patrol.
The 2016 Toyota Corolla landed in a ditch 20 feet below.
Taken to the hospital were the driver and his passengers, a 16-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man. One of the passengers suffered a collapsed lung and broken ribs, Bova said. All three were wearing their seat belts.
Troopers closed the freeway for several hours while investigating the crash. All lanes reopened about 5 a.m.
Ramp west 410 to North 167 is closed as Troopers investigate a possible Vehicular Assault collision.— Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) May 17, 2017
