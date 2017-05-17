Crime

May 17, 2017 7:01 AM

3 injured in rollover crash in Sumner when suspected drunken driver fled troopers

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

Three people were seriously injured early Wednesday when a suspected drunken driver rolled his car on state Route 167 in Sumner while trying to escape a trooper.

The 21-year-old driver was speeding west on state Route 410 when a trooper conducting speed enforcement clocked him at 75 mph, trooper Brooke Bova said.

The trooper tried to pull the man over but he fled, trying to get onto northbound state Route 167. He lost control on the off-ramp while going 100 mph and rolled his vehicle several times, according to the State Patrol.

The 2016 Toyota Corolla landed in a ditch 20 feet below.

Taken to the hospital were the driver and his passengers, a 16-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man. One of the passengers suffered a collapsed lung and broken ribs, Bova said. All three were wearing their seat belts.

Troopers closed the freeway for several hours while investigating the crash. All lanes reopened about 5 a.m.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 0:24

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge
Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 1:13

Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma
Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment 0:20

Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos