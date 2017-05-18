Man killed in Lakewood wreck identified

Pierce County medical examiners have identified the man killed early Wednesday in a one-car crash in Lakewood.
Hernan Barragan, 32, of Hollister, California, was a passenger in a speeding car that hit a utility pole just after midnight on 108th Street Southwest at Douglas Drive Southwest, according to Lakewood police.
Despite West Pierce Fire & Rescue medics extricating him from the car and attempting to revive him, Barragan died at the scene.
Barragan was an active-duty member of the Army Reserve and was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
The 21-year-old driver of the car, a Joint Base Lewis-McChord resident, fled the scene after the crash, Lakewood police spokesman Lt. Chris Westby said.
He was tracked by a K-9 unit to a nearby apartment complex where he was combative with officers before being arrested, Westby said.
Police believe intoxicants and speed both played factors in the crash.
The man was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide, felony hit and run, resisting arrest and three counts of third-degree assault.
